Man dies as rainstorms sweep Greece

One man was found dead at a river in central Greece on Sunday as rainstorms have swept most of Greece since Saturday morning causing floods and other damage.



State television NET reported that police has recovered the body of a 67-year-old man who had gone missing since Saturday at Vathylakos of Karditsa in central Greece, without the cause of death getting immediately established.

Over 4 million square meters have flooded near Lamia, in central Greece as Sperchios river has overflown.

At the Mavrika district of the town of Karditsa the Kalentzis river overflew causing a flood at a Roma settlement. Some 200 Roma were evacuated to the town’s stadium as a temporary solution. Pinios and several other rivers have overflown in central Greece, according to reports.

The Attica Fire Service received more than 135 calls for flooded houses on Sunday, mainly in the northern suburbs of Athens and at Nea Makri, in northeastern Attica. A river has overflown at Kalamos, north of Athens.

Source: Ekathimerini.com