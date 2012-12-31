More than 75pct of Greeks want to stay in euro but most expect 2013 to be worse

Three in four Greeks want Greece to remain in the eurozone, according to a poll that gives SYRIZA a narrow lead over New Democracy.

The Kapa Research survey for To Vima newspaper found that 76.5 percent of Greeks support their country’s continued membership of the euro, although 64 percent believe that 2013 will be worse than previous years.

The poll gives SYRIZA 22.6 percent support, New Democracy 21.5, Golden Dawn 9.8, PASOK 6.2, the Communist Party (KKE) 5.2, Democratic Left (DIMAR) 5 percent and Independent Greeks 3.8 percent.

The results of the poll will not be a cause of celebration for the coalition government or SYRIZA as 77.3 percent of respondents said they are unhappy with the current ND-PASOK-DIMAR administration, while 79.3 percent said they are not satisfied with the leftist opposition.

Source: ekathimerini.com