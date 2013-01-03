Civil servant transfers to start next month

Some 2,500 civil servants who have been put on a so-called labor reserve scheme on reduced pay are to be transferred to understaffed parts of the public sector during the course of next month, Kathimerini understands.

A circular, expected to be signed by Administrative Reform Minister Antonis Manitakis as soon as Thursday and distributed to ministries and state bodies, is to seal the transfer of the 2,500 employees and to provide a “guide” to the authorities as regards the scheduled transfer of another 25,000 staff until the end of the year.



There are currently 7,500 vacant spots to be filled in the civil service. Competition is expected to be fierce, with ministries and state organizations submitting their demands to a special committee that will decide who the jobs will go to.



In a related development, two regional authorities on Wednesday appealed to the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, to annul Greece’s second debt deal with international creditors which foresees the abolition of management and administrative positions at local authorities as part of a broader scheme to streamline the bloated public sector.



The regions of Western Greece, based in Patra, and the Southern Aegean, based on the island of Syros, claimed that the provisions of the country’s second memorandum were “a blatant violation” of the Constitution.



Source: ekathimerini.com