Political parties receive funding for 2012 based on 2009 vote

The Finance and Interior ministries on Wednesday disbursed 7.72 million euros in funding to Greece’s political parties for the year 2012, in tranches based on the percentage of the vote they garnered in the 2009 general election.

PASOK, which came third in June’s general election after winning the 2009 polls, received the largest tranche of funding – 3.1 million euros. New Democracy, the leader of today’s tripartite coalition government, will be getting 2.43 million euros. Main opposition SYRIZA is to get 556,005 euros – below the Communist Party, which came in seventh in June and will receive 746,737 euros. The Popular Orthodox Rally, which was fourth but currently has no MPs, gets 622,748 euros.

Democratic Left, Independent Greeks and Golden Dawn will not receive a subsidy, as they did not enter Parliament until June 2012, six months after the amount of funding was decided upon based on the distribution of power at the start of the year.

Source: ekathimerini.com