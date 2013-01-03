Over 1,000 illegal migrants repatriated in December

A total of 1,041 undocumented migrants arrested in Greece were returned to their countries of origin in December as part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on illegal immigration, police said on Wednesday.

Of the 1,041 migrants, 412 were returned home from Attica. Of these, the largest group, 91, were repatriated to Pakistan, with 55 returning to Albania, 43 to China, 35 to Algeria and 26 to Bangladesh. Immigrants from Albania, Bulgaria and Turkey returned to their countries by road.

Police said 6,012 unregistered immigrants have been repatriated since August.

Meanwhile, authorities in Patra said on Wednesday that 60 undocumented migrants were arrested in the port city in December. Hundreds gather in Patra every month hoping to sneak aboard boats to Italy, often before continuing on to other European Union countries. Ten people were also arrested in December on human-trafficking charges.

Source: ekathimerini.com