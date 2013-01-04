Publisher faces trial for 9 mln euros in IKA debts

Andreas Kouris, 42, chairman of the Real Media SA company that owns Avriani newspaper and the now-defunct Alter TV channel, is to face trial on Friday over more than 9 million euros in unpaid social security benefits.

Kouris was arrested at his home in Dionysos, northern Athens, on Thursday and released pending Friday's trial. He is to respond to charges that Alter owes the state Social Security Foundation (IKA) 9.17 million euros in unpaid contributions. Kouris claims he is not on Alter’s board of directors and is therefore not a legal representative of the company. Alter’s managing director Costas Yiannikos was arrested in November 2011 over unpaid value-added tax totaling 1.2 million euros.



Source: ekathimerini.com