More pharmacies extending opening hours

The liberalization of pharmacy hours appears to be gaining fans as the number of dispensaries operating on an extended schedule has risen to 219 from 130 last year.

These 219 pharmacies have also hired 430 additional staff as well as 70 pharmacists over the past year in order to cover the longer operating times, Kathimerini has learned, with owners saying that even though they are not entitled to join the emergency duty roster, they have seen business increase. They say that consumers have responded to the new opening hours, especially in areas where there are only one or two pharmacies on the emergency duty roster.

Pharmacists remain divided over proposals to fully deregulate the sector, especially in regard to opening hours.

Source: ekathimerini.com