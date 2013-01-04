Police deny assault on minor at deportation center

Athens Police headquarters on Thursday denied allegations made by the movement United Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) that an officer had assaulted an underage migrant being held at a deportation center in Amygdaleza, northwest of Athens.

KEERFA claimed that it heard testimony from a 14-year-old Pakistani national that he was beaten and kicked by a guard at the migrant detention center on New Year’s Day.

Police on Thursday said the allegations are false, and that the minor had been taken to hospital after complaining of stomach pains. They added that doctors who examined the 14-year-old at Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital said he had not sustained any injuries and was not suffering from any ailments.

Source: ekathimerini.com