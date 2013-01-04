ND honorary president, Constantinos Mitsotakis, to undergo surgery

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The honorary president of New Democracy, former Primer Minister Constantinos Mitsotakis, is due to undergo surgery, possibly this weekend, after suffering a fall over the holidays in his hometown of Hania, Crete.
The senior politician, aged 94, fractured his hip, but is said to be in stable condition.Source: ekathimerini.com