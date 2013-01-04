Police close to arrests over Zakynthos jewel heist

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police on the Ionian island of Zakynthos said on Thursday that they are close to making two arrests in connection to a December 28 armed robbery on a jewelry store, in which two armed assailants made off with valuables worth 70,000 euros.
Officers said that two suspects, aged 27 and 30, had been identified and that they are both local.Source: ekathimerini.com