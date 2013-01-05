Reds stroll to home win over Besiktas

Olympiakos defeated visiting Besiktas 77-64 on Friday without performing up to its potential, although a win is always a win in the second group stage of the Euroleague.



The Reds scored their first victory in two group games in the top 16 of the competition against mediocre opposition that did little to justify its entry into the second round.



Throughout the match at the Peace and Friendship Stadium Olympiakos had the upper hand, leading 20-13 after the first period and 37-27 at half-time, and shook off a Besiktas comeback (45-38) to stretch its lead to 18 points (75-57) before settling for a 13-point win.



This was also Vassilis Spanoulis’s night, as the Greece guard was the top scorer with 18 points for Olympiakos, while notching up four assists to reach 475 in his career in the Euroleague, that made him one of the top 10 players ever in assists in the history of the competition.



The next game for the European champion will be a challenging visit to Barcelona.



Source: Ekathimerini.com