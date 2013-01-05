Houses and cars torched during Roma scuffles

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police arrested four men and were seeking another nine on Friday following a series of violent scuffles in a Roma camp in the area of Aitoliko in Aitoloakarnania, western Greece.
Police arrested four men and were seeking another nine on Friday following a series of violent scuffles in a Roma camp in the area of Aitoliko in Aitoloakarnania, western Greece.
Three houses and two cars were torched during the scuffles, in which one resident was slightly injured.
It was unclear what had caused the violent incidents.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
Three houses and two cars were torched during the scuffles, in which one resident was slightly injured.
It was unclear what had caused the violent incidents.
Source: Ekathimerini.com