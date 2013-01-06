Real Media chairman found guilty of not paying IKA contributions

Andreas Kouris, chairman of the Real Media SA company, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence on Friday as well as fined the sum of 11,000 euros after being found guilty on charges of failing to pay employees’ social security contributions. The Real Media group’s portfolio includes the Avriani newspaper and the now-defunct Alter TV channel.



The 42-year-old, who was on trial for owing the state Social Security Foundation (IKA) a total of 9.17 million euros in unpaid contributions for Alter TV staff, claimed that although he was the channel’s vice president, he was not an executive member of its board of directors and therefore did not legally represent the company.





Source: Ekathimerini.com