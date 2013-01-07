Papaconstantinou relatives due to answer Lagarde list claims on Wednesday

The relatives of ex-Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou who have been implicated in the doctoring of the Lagarde list are expected to submit written testimony to financial prosecutors on Wednesday.

The ex-minister’s cousin, Eleni Papconstantinou, her husband Sikiaridis and the husband of another of the ousted PASOK politician’s cousins, Andreas Rosonis are due to deny accusations that they were involved in the tampering of the list of depositors.

They are also expected to respond to claims that they evaded their taxes by transferring money to the Geneva branch of HSBC, along with more than 2,000 other Greeks.

Sources said that authorities were still investigating the trio’s bank details for signs of any offenses.

Parliament is due to vote later this month on whether Papaconstantinou should face a parliamentary inquiry to respond to accusations that he tampered with the list to remove data relating to the three accounts held by his relatives.

SYRIZA was expected on Monday to table a proposal for Papaconstantinou’s successor at the Finance Ministry, PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos, to also face an investigative committee.

“Venizelos took a public document and hid it,” SYRIZA MP Theodoros Paraskevopoulos told Skai TV. “Financial Crimes Squad chiefs Yiannis Kapeleris and Yiannis Diotis also have responsibilities. They all tried to hide together.”

Source: ekathimerini.com