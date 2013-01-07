Delays on Athens metro as workers protest wage cuts

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Athens metro was experiencing delays on Monday due to a protest by workers at the main depot in Sepolia.
The employees are protesting against plans to reduce their wages in line with an across-the-board pay scale for civil servants.
The metro workers also staged a strike on New Year’s Day to show their opposition to the government’s plans.
Monday’s action was reportedly causing delays of 10-15 minutes.
Source: ekathimerini.com
