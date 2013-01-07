Three-day cold snap to hit Greece, snow expected in north

Greece is bracing for a three-day cold snap from Monday, with heavy snow expected in some parts of the country, northern Greece in particular.

In Macedonia and Thrace in the north will see sub-zero temperatures at night, with snow falling on the mountains as well as parts of the coast. Daytime highs on Monday are not expected to exceed 6 Celsius.

The Ionian islands and western parts of the mainland will see heavy showers and strong winds at sea, while temperatures are forecast to range between -2 and 13 Celsius, while Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and the eastern Peloponnese will see a morning cold snap with snow in the highlands turning to rain later in the day. Thessaly is also expected to experience some snowfall at lower altitudes overnight.

The islands and Crete will also have a mixture of snow on the highlands with sleet and rain falling at lower altitudes. Temperatures are forecast to range from 6-14 Celsius, though strong winds reaching 8 on the Beaufort scale will make it feel colder.

Attica will see local showers and snow on the mountains around mid-day, though dropping temperatures will mean more snow in the evening at altitudes as low as 500 meters. Temperatures are forecast to range between 3-11 Celsius in Athens and 2-3 degrees lower than that in northern parts.

Thessaloniki will see sleet around noon and snow in the mountains coming down to altitudes of 200 meters, while temperatures will drop to 0 Celsius on strong northerly winds.

Source: ekathimerini.com