SYRIZA to make own proposal on Parliament inquiry into Lagarde list

SYRIZA is expected to table on Monday its proposal for a parliamentary inquiry into the Lagarde list and is likely to ask for PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos to be investigated as well.

The coalition parties have already submitted a proposal for former Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou to face an investigative committee over the alleged doctoring of the list of Greek depositors at HSBC in Geneva.

However, SYRIZA is set to ask for Papaconstantinou’s successor, Venizelos, to be probed as well.

MPs will vote on which proposal to adopt by January 18.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met with the party’s legal advisers on Sunday to decide on the content of the proposal.

The leftists had originally suggested that they would also ask for former Prime Minister George Papandreou to face a parliamentary committee but SYRIZA is likely to drop this request.

