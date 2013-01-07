Migrant teenager dies after knife attack

An 18-year-old unidentified migrant died in the early hours of Sunday at a central Athens hospital after suffering fatal injuries during an attack.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been attacked by an unknown assailant or assailants with a knife near Pedion tou Areos Park on the corner of Moustoxydi and Valtinon streets.

Police investigating the young man's murder were looking for witnesses or other evidence that may lead them to identify the assailant/assailants.

Source: ekathimerini.com