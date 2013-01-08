Court hands 800,000 euro settlement to patient infected by HIV during transfusion

A patient infected with the HIV virus during a blood transfusion was handed a settlement of 800,000 euros on Tuesday by a Thessaloniki court.

The Thessaloniki Administrative Appeals Court charged the Ippocrateio Hospital in Thessaloniki with negligent malpractice and ordered it to pay the unnamed 25-year-old woman who was being treated regularly for a blood disorder the amount of 800,000 euros after an investigation found that she was infected with HIV during a routine transfusion in September 2005.

The donor of the tainted blood is currently serving a sentence on criminal charges after another recipient, aged 76, was also found to have been infected with the virus that causes AIDS during open-heart surgery.

Source: ekathimerini.com