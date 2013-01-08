ENGLISH

More delays on Athens metro as workers continue protest

Δημοσίευση 8 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 13:04 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Commuters are set to experience more delays on the Athens metro on Tuesday as workers protesting plans to reduce their salaries continue their sit-in at the central Sepolia command center.

Workers also held a sit-in protest on Monday, causing 10-15 minute delays to services all day.

Source: ekathimerini.com