More delays on Athens metro as workers continue protest

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Commuters are set to experience more delays on the Athens metro on Tuesday as workers protesting plans to reduce their salaries continue their sit-in at the central Sepolia command center.
Commuters are set to experience more delays on the Athens metro on Tuesday as workers protesting plans to reduce their salaries continue their sit-in at the central Sepolia command center.
Workers also held a sit-in protest on Monday, causing 10-15 minute delays to services all day.Source: ekathimerini.com