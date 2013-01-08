Police probe fatal assault on Afghan

Police in Athens on Monday appealed to the public for information about the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Afghan late on Saturday near the city’s central Pedion tou Areos park.

The youth was attacked on the corner of Moustoxydi and Valtinon streets at about 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and rushed to the city’s Geniko Kratiko hospital after he used his cell phone to contact a compatriot and tell him he had been mugged and stabbed. He died of his injuries seven hours later.

According to the Afghan who alerted police, the 18-year-old said his assailants had spoken Greek.

Police sources indicated that the attack may have been racially motivated as similar assaults in the area have been attributed to members of extreme-right organizations.

Source: ekathimerini.com