City Hall offers help to homeless amid cold snap

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The City of Athens on Monday announced a series of emergency measures aimed at providing assistance to the homeless in view of the cold snap that has gripped the country.
The City of Athens on Monday announced a series of emergency measures aimed at providing assistance to the homeless in view of the cold snap that has gripped the country.
These include the use of municipal venues to host those in need, as well as a hotline (1960) for emergencies.
Officials said the emergency measures are being hammered out in collaboration with the Labor Ministry as well as a number of nongovernmental organizations.Source: ekathimerini.com