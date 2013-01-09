Beos trial postponed after defendant and plaintiff fail to show

The trial of former soccer chairman Achilleas Beos (photo), who is accused of threatening referee Giorgos Daloukas in 2011, was postponed on Tuesday after both parties failed to appear in court.

Beos, implicated in an extensive match-fixing ring, is alleged to have threatened Daloukas when the former was chairman of Olympiakos Volou.



The case came to light after the National Intelligence Service eavesdropped on dozens of people who are thought to have conspired to fix matches.



The case has been postponed twice.



No new date has been set for the trial.



