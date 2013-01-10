New bill on tax evasion to be submitted in Parliament

A bill aimed at cracking down on rampant tax evasion and corruption, that was prepared by the Greek Ministry of Justice, will be submitted to Parliament on Thursday or Friday, according to reports.

In an interview with NET state television on Thursday, Justice Minister Antonis Roupakiotis said the draft legislation provides for the freezing of debtors' assets. It also foresees fast-track judicial procedures for big-scale tax fraud.

Experts estimate that a shadow economy lying outside Greece's tax system amounted to more than a quarter of annual output in 2011, the highest level in the European Union.

Source: ekathimerini.com