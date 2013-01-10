Suspected urban guerrilla arrested in Corinth

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Corinth, west of Athens, on Wednesday on suspicion of being a member of the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.

Police said the unnamed suspect was arrested by members of the anti-terrorist squad.

Sources said that an arrest warrant was issued after forensic tests allegedly revealed his fingerprints at an apartment in Volos, central Greece, that the group is said to have used as a hideout.

Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire carried out a series of bloodless bomb attacks and letter bombings in 2009 and 2010.

