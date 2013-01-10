ENGLISH

Hospital doctors announce walkout over cutbacks on January 17

Δημοσίευση 10 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 14:48 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
State hospital services will be disrupted on January 17, when doctors are to stage a 24-hour walkout in protest at ongoing cutbacks to their sector that the government has pledged to international creditors.

The cutbacks, which stretch beyond the salaries of hospital staff and have led to the streamlining of hospital wards, have pushed the sector to its limits, protesters say.

Source: ekathimerini.com