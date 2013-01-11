Kavala incident will not affect Greek-Turkish ties, says Turkish envoy

Ilhan Sener, the Turkish consul general to Komotini, northeastern Greece, said a recent attack on his vehicle by members of far-right party Golden Dawn will not affect Greek-Turkish relations, Hurriyet Daily News reported on Friday.

A group of Golden Dawn protesters rallying outside the Kavala town hall on Wednesday attacked the Turkish diplomat’s car while he attended a meeting with Kavala Mayor Costas Simichis.

“Such things will not break the friendship between Turkey and Greece. Our meetings with the Kavala Municipality was about this in the first place. We were trying to find ways to have more Turkish citizens come and visit here,” Sener told the Turkish daily.

Source: ekathimerini.com