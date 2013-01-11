Homemade bombs target journalists

Police on Friday were seeking uknown assailants who detonated a string of homemade bomb devices outside the homes of a number of journalists residing in Athens, early on Friday.

The devices, made of gas canisters, exploded outside residences in the areas of Alimos, Aghia Paraskevi, Lycavittos, Penteli and Maroussi.

While no injuries were reported, the explosions caused damages to the buildings’ entrances.

Source: ekathimerini.com