Prosecutor charges 92 squatters arrested at Villa Amalia

Δημοσίευση 11 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 14:42 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
A prosecutor on Thursday issued one charge of felony and two of misdemeanor against each of the 92 people that were arrested trying to retake the Villa Amalia squat in central Athens after it had been cleared by riot police.

They were charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and civil disobedience.

Source: ekathimerini.com

