Health diagnoses also go electronic

On Monday, Greece will merge the electronic prescription scheme it launched last year with a new e-diagnosis program aimed at simplifying the process for issuing prescriptions and registering diagnoses as well as providing healthcare officials with greater powers to check doctors’ practices, thereby tackling waste and corruption.

“We are upgrading the information systems of the National Organization for Healthcare Provision [EOPPY],” said Alternate Health Minister Marios Salmas. “We have created a very reliable prescription and diagnosis system.”

In the seven months the e-prescription system has been in operation, it has been used to record 28.5 million doctors’ notes for medicines worth some 11 billion euros.

