Parents to protest Syrian father’s deportation

Parents of pupils at an elementary school in Galatsi, north of central Athens, are planning to rally outside the local police precinct on Friday afternoon in solidarity with a fellow parent, a Syrian father of four, who faces deportation after 17 years of working in Greece.
During a recent visit to the police station to resolve a dispute with the owner of the apartment he rents, the Syrian national was deemed illegal as he had stopped collecting social security stamps after losing his job as a construction site worker. For several months, he had been surviving on the proceeds of odd jobs and donations from parents of children attending the same school as his.Source: ekathimerini.com