Bank employees to strike over planned Post Bank sale

Some banks will be closed on Tuesday after the Greek Federation of Bank Employee Unions (OTOE) called a 24-hour strike on Friday.





OTOE opposes the sale of the healthy part of state-controlled Hellenic Postbank.



The deadline for expressions of interest on Friday passed without any bids being submitted and the lender will now be placed under the control of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) until a new tender is launched.



OTOE is organizing a rally in front of the Bank of Greece in central Athens on Tuesday.







Source: Ekathimerini.com