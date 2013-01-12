In nine months, 686 arrests were made over debts to state

A total of 686 people were arrested between January and September 2012 for not paying taxes worth a combined total of 1.3 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Mavraganis informed Parliament on Friday.





He added that the figures had been obtained from the financial police, who carried out the arrests.



Greece passed a law in 2011 which made it a felony to owe money to the state, allowing authorities to arrest suspects on the spot.



Arrests began in late 2011.



Source: Ekathimerini.com