Greece likely to join Eurovision contest this year

Greece is likely to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after the board of directors of state broadcaster ERT approved its participation, citing the annual event’s high television ratings.
In a statement released on Saturday, the company stated it would not cover the cost of participation and that alternative means of funding were being sought.
Greece won the contest in 2005 with Helena Paparizou’s “My Number One.”
Source: Ekathimerini.com
