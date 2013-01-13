Parliament staff wages, pensions, to be cut

The government is set to pass legislation on Monday that will bring the wages of parliamentary employees, who earn controversially high salaries, in line with those of Finance Ministry staff.



The employees will also be limited to working a maximum of 52 hours of overtime each month, with the speaker of the House having to approve any additional pay. Also, parliamentary employees will be subject to the same pension regulations and payments as other Finance Ministry employees.



The government had attempted to limit the privileges of the Parliament’s employees late last year but the latter threatened to walk out during a crucial vote on a new austerity package.





