Judges, military, appeal to Council of State against Memorandum

A string of judicial associations along with 602 judges and prosecutors have appealed to the Council of State against reductions to their salaries and pensions through retroactive cuts effective from August 2012.

The judicial officials have appealed to the country’s supreme administrative court against Law 4093/2012 of Memorandum III, arguing it is unconstitutional and is in contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights.



Similar appeals have also been lodged by employees in the military, coast guard and police services.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

