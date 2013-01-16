Three MPs ask for removal of Golden Dawn deputy from Council of Europe

Three MP -- two from socialist PASOK and one from Democratic Left -- filed a petition in Parliament on Tuesday demanding steps for the removal of Eleni Zaroulia, a deputy with far-right Golden Dawn, from the Greek delegation of the Council of Europe.

In a letter addressed to Parliamentary Speaker Evangelos Meimarakis, the three MPs said that Zaroulia's participation on the Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, "has generated a barrage of strong reactions from European politicians and intellectuals, as well as from human rights organizations that deem Golden Dawn an overtly racist and neo-Nazi organization."



The letter goes on to say the participation of a "political party/organization that violates with its actions and with acts of violence the rights of local and foreign residents of this country" is "contradictory and tragically ironic."



Source: Ekathimerini.com

