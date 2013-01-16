Burning wood could lead to allergy outbreak, allergologists warn

Allergologists have become the latest to warn about the dangers of the extra smoke being produced by fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, which many Greeks have turned to this winter because of the high cost of heating oil.

The EEAKA allergology association said that there is a danger of an outbreak of allergies and breathing problems among city dwellers in particular.



EEAKA said the smoke produced by such fires contained a mixture of chemicals, including ozone, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter that could cause health problems.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

