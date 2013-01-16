Burning wood could lead to allergy outbreak, allergologists warn

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Allergologists have become the latest to warn about the dangers of the extra smoke being produced by fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, which many Greeks have turned to this winter because of the high cost of heating oil.
The EEAKA allergology association said that there is a danger of an outbreak of allergies and breathing problems among city dwellers in particular.
EEAKA said the smoke produced by such fires contained a mixture of chemicals, including ozone, as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter that could cause health problems.
