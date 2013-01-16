Policeman charged with breach of privacy

A policeman has been suspended from duty and charged with breach of privacy after he was stopped while apparently tailing a car carrying Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos.

The suspect told the officers who stopped him on Monday that he had been paid by a businessman to track a woman. The 50-year-old entrepreneur as well as the 45-year-old policeman were charged on Tuesday.



Officers accompanying Kammenos stopped their off-duty colleague after they noticed that he was riding a motorcycle without license plates. The suspect was carrying a video camera, two digital recorders and a hunting rifle for which he did not have a license. Police did not name either suspect.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

