Hand grenade found on Athens street

A hand grenade discovered on Wednesday afternoon on the road surface at the junction of Petrou Ralli and Persefoni Streets near central Athens was removed from the scene by bomb disposal officers, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said hand grenades and weapons have been found on the street in the past and that that authorities were not linking the discovery of the weapon to the recent crime wave.



The grenade was found near a nightclub.



Source:Ekathimerini.com