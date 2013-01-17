Ethics committee wants MP's immunity lifted

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Parliament’s ethics committee on Wednesday proposed that the House lift the immunity of Dimitris Christogiannis, a New Democracy MP for Pieria, who has been accused of dereliction of duty while he served as vice prefect in the northern Greece prefecture.
The committee justified the decision saying that the offenses he is accused of were committed before his election to Parliament.
