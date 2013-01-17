Charges brought against members of Thessaloniki usury racket

Fourteen suspected members of a usury racket in Thessaloniki, including a prominent local businessman, bank officials, a retired police officer, a journalist and a former senior official at the regional offices of the Financial Crimes Unit (SDOE), have been indicted, court sources said Wednesday.

The suspects, who face charges of usury, forming a criminal gang and money laundering, are believed to have made more than 40 million euros in profits from the ring’s activities.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

