Charges brought against members of Thessaloniki usury racket

Δημοσίευση 17 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 15:23 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Fourteen suspected members of a usury racket in Thessaloniki, including a prominent local businessman, bank officials, a retired police officer, a journalist and a former senior official at the regional offices of the Financial Crimes Unit (SDOE), have been indicted, court sources said Wednesday.
The suspects, who face charges of usury, forming a criminal gang and money laundering, are believed to have made more than 40 million euros in profits from the ring’s activities.

Source: Ekathimerini.com