Monemvasia activists against plans for wind parks

Residents and environmentalists from Monemvasia in the Peloponnese have lodged an appeal with the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, seeking the annulment of two decisions by the Environment Ministry permitting the construction of two wind parks in the mountainous region of Zaraka.
The protesters claim that the projects violate constitutional provisions for the protection of the environment.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
