Doctors and dentists to strike on Thursday

Along with dentists, doctors in the public and private sectors are on strike Thursday over concerns about the state of public healthcare.
Among the proposals made by the unions representing the doctors and dentists are that funding for the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) should be the equivalent of 1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
Source: Ekathimerini.com