Athens metro workers to strike again Friday

Workers at the Athens metro system have decided to also walk off the job on Friday, after striking Thursday to protest salary cuts that are part of the country's harsh austerity measures.

Workers object to their inclusion in the unified pay structure for civil servants - a move which, they say, amounts to the abolition of their collective labor agreement.



“People will need to suffer now, but we will earn their eternal gratitude after this government has been thrown out,” union head Antonis Stamatopoulos told Skai radio Thursday.



Further strike action is still on the table, the union warned.



Meanwhile, central Athens streets remained closed Thursday because of the Special Olympics torch relay.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

