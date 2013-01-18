Police search for robber who held up poultry retailer

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A masked gunman held up a poultry retailer near the northwestern city of Ioannina on Thursday before fleeing with an unspecified sum of money, police said.
Officers were scouring the broader area for signs of the suspect who remained at large late on Thursday night.
