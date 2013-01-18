ENGLISH

Police search for robber who held up poultry retailer

Δημοσίευση 18 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 16:46 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Police search for robber who held up poultry retailer
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A masked gunman held up a poultry retailer near the northwestern city of Ioannina on Thursday before fleeing with an unspecified sum of money, police said.
A masked gunman held up a poultry retailer near the northwestern city of Ioannina on Thursday before fleeing with an unspecified sum of money, police said.
Officers were scouring the broader area for signs of the suspect who remained at large late on Thursday night.

Source: Ekathimerini.com 