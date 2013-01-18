Pharmacists draw up list of drugs in short supply

The Attica Pharmacists’ Association (FSA) on Thursday provided authorities with a list of more than 140 medicines that are in short supply in Greece.

In a letter to the National Organization for Medicines (EOF), the pharmacists suggested that the reduction in prices meant that suppliers were sending drugs to other markets where they could sell for a bigger profit.



“All Greeks have now understood that medicines in Greece are in danger of running out,” the FSA said.



“The only one who does not seem to understand it is the party responsible: EOF.”



