Strong winds keep ferries in port

Strong winds on Friday kept passenger ferries moored in port in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio.

No open ferries were serving the islands of the Argosaronic while the Prinos-Kavala ferry route was suspended.



According to the Port Authority, scheduled departures from Piraeus on Friday of the Blue Star Paros serving the islands of Paros, Naxos, Ios and Santorini and the Blue Star Ithaki serving Syros, Tinos and Myconos were canceled due to bad weather.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

