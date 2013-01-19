Gov't releases funds to pay ‘Help at Home’ caregivers

Interior Minister Evripidis Stylianidis confirmed on Friday that the government had released 10 million euros to pay the caregivers employed by the “Help at Home” program, which provides assistance to some 80,000 disabled and elderly people.

The scheme will end on March 31, when it will be replaced by another program.

It is not clear if all the employees will be transferred to the new scheme.

Source: Ekathimerini.com