Six officers cleared of assaulting Cypriot student in 2006

A Thessaloniki court on Friday cleared six of the eight police officers who were sentenced for assaulting Cypriot student Avgoustinos Dimitriou in 2006 following a march marking the 1973 student uprising against the junta.





The officers received jail sentences of between 15 months and three years and three months but a prosecutor told the appeals court that six of the policeman did not take part in the assault on Dimitriou but were only involved in his arrest afterward.



The court gave the other two officers two-and-a-half-year suspended sentences.



At the time of the incident, the police had explained the student’s extensive injuries by saying that he had tripped and hit a flower planter.



